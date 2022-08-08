Left Menu

UK government told to act now over cost of living crisis

5. Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said the country could no longer afford to wait for a new leader, with action needed now before energy prices leap again by an expected 70% in October. Brown, the country's finance minister for 10 years from 1997 and prime minister from 2007 to 2010 during the financial crash, said many households were facing an economic timebomb.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-08-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 18:14 IST
UK government told to act now over cost of living crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The British government came under pressure on Monday to set out plans immediately to support families through a mounting cost of living crisis, with a leading business group and former prime minister saying a political vacuum cannot be allowed to last. The Bank of England warned on Thursday a long recession was on its way as energy prices surge to unprecedented levels, pushing inflation to a 40-year high of 9.4% in June and leaving many households on the brink of economic hardship.

But the political response has been stymied by the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister after he was forced to quit over a string of scandals. While he remains in office, he has recently been on holiday and his successor will not be announced until Sept. 5. Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown and the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said the country could no longer afford to wait for a new leader, with action needed now before energy prices leap again by an expected 70% in October.

Brown, the country's finance minister for 10 years from 1997 and prime minister from 2007 to 2010 during the financial crash, said many households were facing an economic timebomb. "Take action this week and deal with these multiple problems that amount to a national emergency," he told LBC Radio. "You don't wait till the crisis hits you in October and then say you're surprised."

The CBI agreed, urging the prime minister and finance minister to prevent a "summer of drift" by meeting the two candidates to replace Johnson - foreign minister Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak - and agree a way forward. Britain's energy regulator Ofgem will publish its new domestic household price cap on Aug. 26.

"We simply cannot afford a summer of government inactivity while the leadership contest plays out followed by a slow start from a new prime minister and cabinet," Tony Danker, CBI Director-General, said in a statement. Johnson's spokesperson said it would be up to the next British leader to decide whether further support was needed and that the government had already put in place a funding package to help people this winter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022