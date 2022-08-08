Left Menu

People will keep calling him for something or other: PM at Vice-Prez Naidu's farewell

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:45 IST
People will keep calling him for something or other: PM at Vice-Prez Naidu's farewell
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said as far as he knew outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, his farewell is not possible as people will keep calling him for something or the other.

Addressing an event at the Parliament House complex organised by members of Parliament to bid farewell to Naidu, he said a collection of good words was in order to carry forward the legacy of Naidu who has all along propagated the use of the mother tongue in the Upper House and outside.

Modi said Naidu has the unique distinction of holding both the Urban Development and Rural Development portfolios in the central government.

He said perhaps Naidu is the only person who was a member of Rajya Sabha to become its chairperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022