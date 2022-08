Body of BJP leader found hanging

A leader of Telangana BJP unit allegedly committed suicide at his house here on Monday, police said.

Gnanendra Prasad (45), a member of the party's State executive committee from Serlingampally constituency, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of the penthouse by his personal assistant, the police said. The reason for him to resort to the extreme step was not known; no suicide note was found either, a police official said adding that a month ago, the partyman had met with an accident and sufferred a fracture to his leg. This morning, Prasad told his PA not to disturb him as he was going to get some sleep. Later, when the PA went to the room to give him breakfast and knocked at the door. There was no response, so the PA broke the window panes only to find Prasad hanging dead, the police said. Based on a complaint filed by his family members, a case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)