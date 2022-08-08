Left Menu

In democracy, there should be tolerance towards people's mandate: Venkaiah Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:17 IST
In democracy, there should be tolerance towards people's mandate: Venkaiah Naidu
File photo. Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah had a word of advice for the government and the Opposition on Monday when he said in a democracy, there should be tolerance towards a mandate given by people and the members of the treasury benches in Parliament, despite having numbers in their favour, should let the other side have its say.

Naidu said this while addressing his farewell function organised by the members of Parliament in the Parliament House complex in the evening.

He underlined the need for patience in political life and said those seeking a change of guard should go back to the people to achieve it. ''If you don't have patience, you will become a patient,'' he said.

The Rajya Sabha chairman also said the government, despite having a majority, should give respect to the Opposition.

''Let the Opposition have its say, then the government will have its way because it has the majority.... This is my advice,'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge were present on the occasion, beside several MPs.

A farewell message on behalf of the Rajya Sabha members was presented to Naidu by Harivansh.

In the message, the members of the Upper House said: ''As an immaculate wordsmith, you (Naidu) have often added a dash of humour when tensions ran high by weaving words together in a rhyming but meaningful way. Your oratorical brilliance laced with instant wit and humour makes you one of the finest speakers we have witnessed in our parliamentary polity in recent times.'' ''Sir, we are beholden to you for deftly steering the functioning of the House during the unprecedented Covid pandemic. Your concerns in ensuring our personal health and safety during the difficult time while making the House functional will be remembered for times to come,'' it read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022