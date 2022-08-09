Left Menu

Ahead of ministry expansion, Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets Sena MLAs backing him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning met Shiv Sena legislators backing him, ahead of the expansion of his two-member ministry. They will include nine each from the Shinde group and BJP, he added.This would take the strength of the Maharashtra ministry to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.The next round of expansion would take place later, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 10:10 IST
Ahead of ministry expansion, Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets Sena MLAs backing him
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning met Shiv Sena legislators backing him, ahead of the expansion of his two-member ministry. The meeting took place at the Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai.

Shinde is backed by 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM on June 30.

The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers will be held at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am on Tuesday, an official said.

Altogether 18 ministers will be sworn in, a former minister told PTI on condition of anonymity. They will include nine each from the Shinde group and BJP, he added.

This would take the strength of the Maharashtra ministry to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.

The next round of expansion would take place later, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022