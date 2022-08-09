India's strength is its unity, dividing people on cast, religion will weaken country: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said India's strength is its unity and the country will be weakened if citizens are divided on the basis of caste and religion.

The chief minister was addressing a program to mark the Kakori incident on August 9, 1925, in which freedom fighters stopped a train and decamped with money to buy weapons. ''India's strength is its unity. When the population of 135 crores speaks together, India not only remains the largest democracy in the world but is also seen representing and guiding the world as the mother of democracy,'' Adityanath said.

''When we are divided on the basis of caste, creed, religion, region, and language, it only divides our strength, weakens India, hinders development, and gives rise to disorder and anarchy that can create a crisis on the independence of the country,'' he said. Our biggest resolve should be to not allow India to weaken again in any way, the chief minister said.

Adityanath said all of us are fortunate that when 75 years of independence will be completed this year, the whole country will witness 'Amrit Mahotsav'.

''The prime minister has set a target before the country to prepare the next 25 years' roadmap regarding what kind of India they want to see on the centenary of independence,'' he said.

Adityanath said, ''Uttar Pradesh has decided to establish itself as a big economy in the next five years.'' Referring to the Kakori incident, the chief minister said that the revolutionaries who died for the country's independence took Rs 4,679 after stopping the train.

He said that the Kakori incident was carried out under the leadership of Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil who was kept in Gorakhpur jail.

