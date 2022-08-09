Left Menu

Quit India: Karnataka Guv visits house of freedom fighters, honours them

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:08 IST
Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday personally visited the house of three freedom fighters here and honoured them on the occasion of the 80th Quit India Movement anniversary and Independence Amruth Mahotsav (75 years).

The Governor was accompanied by Revenue Ministers R Ashok and Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan.

Gehlot, earlier in the day visited the residence of R Narayanappa, a freedom fighter and felicitated him, this was followed by a visit to Sankaranarayan Rao, an official release said.

The Governor then went to Nagabhushan Rao's house in Malleshwaram, honoured him and served sweets.

Rao recalled his participation in the struggle for freedom.

''It's our duty to respect and serve all of our freedom fighters and their families for their selfless dedication and sacrifices. Without them, we wouldn't be able to appreciate our freedom,'' the Governor said.

