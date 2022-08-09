Left Menu

Chirag slams Nitish for insulting people's mandate twice, seeks fresh polls in Bihar

Chirag Paswan on Tuesday slammed outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for insulting the peoples mandate for the second time and demanded the imposition of Presidents Rule in the state followed by fresh elections.The Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas leader also came out in support of the BJP amid the political turmoil in Bihar and said the saffron party had accepted everything that Kumar wanted as chief minister and even compromised on its own policies.Nitish Kumar has once again insulted the peoples mandate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:33 IST
Chirag slams Nitish for insulting people's mandate twice, seeks fresh polls in Bihar
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Paswan on Tuesday slammed outgoing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for insulting the people's mandate for the second time and demanded the imposition of President's Rule in the state followed by fresh elections.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader also came out in support of the BJP amid the political turmoil in Bihar and said the saffron party had accepted everything that Kumar wanted as chief minister and even compromised on its own policies.

''Nitish Kumar has once again insulted the people's mandate. He has lost his credibility... Is it a joke? At one time you go with somebody and the other time with someone else,'' Chirag Paswan told reporters here.

''I request the governor to recommend the imposition of President's Rule in the state. Elections should be held for a fresh mandate,'' he added. Asked about his own role going forward, he said, ''I have not yet taken any decision on this.'' PTI PK BJ SKC SKC MIN MIN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Desert

ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Dese...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022