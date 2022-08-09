Left Menu

Nitish resigns as chief minister of NDA govt in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:41 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar.

He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U).

Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties.

After meeting Chauhan, Kumar went to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi to confabulate with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

