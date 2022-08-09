Left Menu

IYC launches accident insurance for its workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:10 IST
On its foundation day on Tuesday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) launched an accident insurance scheme named ‘Yuva Congress Kavach’ for its workers across the country, a statement said.

Addressing the party workers, national president of IYC Srinivas B V said the scheme has been introduced to acknowledge ''the dedication and sacrifice'' of the young Congress workers.

''We acknowledge the sacrifices of our dedicated workers. Youth Congress has a rich history of dynamic leaders and parliamentarians who paved the way for India's development with their remarkable policies and contributions,'' Srinivas said.

He said the scheme has been initially provided for the office bearers in case of death or disability resulting from accidental injury, and that its benefits will be provided from the national office bearers to the booth-level office bearers in a phased manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

