Speaker Pelosi: will ask House to pass Biden inflation reduction bill as is
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:26 IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she will ask members of the House of Representatives to pass without changes a $430 billion climate and prescription drug bill approved by the U.S. Senate over the weekend as is, calling it a historic piece of legislation.
"Our members are very pleased," Pelosi said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show. "Quite a bit of what is in the bill is what we had worked (on) together - the House and Senate - to do."
