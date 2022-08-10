Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot speaks to Punjab CM Mann over dirty water dumped in Indira Gandhi Canal

The Rajasthan government has installed Real Time Water Quality Monitoring System at its borders with Haryana and Punjab.The relining on about 106 km of Indira Gandhi Canal has been done by the Rajasthan government during the canal closure over the past three years.

Updated: 10-08-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:58 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the issue of sewage water from the AAP-ruled state being dumped in the Indira Gandhi Canal Project. Gehlot said the two leaders also discussed relining work of the Sirhind Feeder canal.

"Talked to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shri Bhagwant Mann regarding the disposal of sewage coming from Budhanala in Punjab in Indira Gandhi Canal Project and relining work at Sirhind Feeder," Gehlot tweeted.

He said Mann assured him that the work of disposal of dirty water will be done on priority while the relining exercise will be completed during the next closure of the canal. The Rajasthan government has installed Real Time Water Quality Monitoring System at its borders with Haryana and Punjab.

The relining on about 106 km of Indira Gandhi Canal has been done by the Rajasthan government during the canal closure over the past three years. This has improved the quality and quantity of water and has ensured that water reaches the last mile, Gehlot said.

