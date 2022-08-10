Akhilesh congratulates Nitish, Tejashwi on taking oath as Bihar CM, deputy CM
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated JDU leader Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on taking oath as Bihar's chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively. ''Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shri Nitish Kumarji for taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar and Shri Tejashwi Yadavji as the deputy chief minister,'' he said in a Hindi tweet. Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister for the eighth time on Wednesday, a day after his party snapped its ties with the BJP and formed a new alliance with the RJD, Congress and four other parties.
