Nitish's return to grand alliance cements secular forces: Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-08-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 17:01 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that the revival of the grand alliance in Bihar strengthened secular and democratic forces in the country.

Stalin said on his Twitter handle: ''Heartiest wishes to Thiru @NitishKumar and my brother @yadavtejashwi on taking oath as the CM & Dy CM of Bihar respectively.'' ''The return of the Grand Alliance in Bihar is a timely effort in the unity of secular and democratic forces of the country,'' he said.

The ruling DMK had said on August 9 that its president Stalin's vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.

