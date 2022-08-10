Nitish's return to grand alliance cements secular forces: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that the revival of the grand alliance in Bihar strengthened secular and democratic forces in the country.

Stalin said on his Twitter handle: ''Heartiest wishes to Thiru @NitishKumar and my brother @yadavtejashwi on taking oath as the CM & Dy CM of Bihar respectively.'' ''The return of the Grand Alliance in Bihar is a timely effort in the unity of secular and democratic forces of the country,'' he said.

The ruling DMK had said on August 9 that its president Stalin's vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)