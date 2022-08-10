Left Menu

Samajwadi Party freed me, preparing for 2024 polls: Shivpal Yadav

Socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday said since Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has freed him, his party has started preparations for the 2024 general election.The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia president, however, did not disclose with which party he will be forging an alliance for the elections.Shivpal Singh Yadav had contested the state Assembly polls earlier this year on the ticket of the Samajwadi Party led by his nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:12 IST
Samajwadi Party freed me, preparing for 2024 polls: Shivpal Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday said since Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has ''freed'' him, his party has started preparations for the 2024 general election.

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president, however, did not disclose with which party he will be forging an alliance for the elections.

Shivpal Singh Yadav had contested the state Assembly polls earlier this year on the ticket of the Samajwadi Party led by his nephew Akhilesh Yadav. Both leaders parted ways as difference cropped up between the two. ''Akhilesh has freed me. Now, my party is preparing for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections,'' said Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was here in connection with a function in Sarai Indravat village.

When asked with whom his party will be joining hands for the elections, he said only time will tell. When asked if his party will enter into an alliance with the BJP, Yadav said, ''We had an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav but he could not keep us and freed us. A decision will be taken when the time comes.'' On the new government in Bihar, Yadav said, ''People will decide in the coming elections whether Nitish Kumar's decision is right or wrong.'' Shivpal Singh Yadav had floated the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) in 2018 following a rift with his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Before the Assembly elections earlier this year, they came together and Shivpal Singh Yadav contested the assembly elections from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah on the symbol of the SP and got elected. But the difference between the two continued and came out in the open during the presidential election after which the Samajwadi Party issued a letter stating that Shivpal Singh Yadav was free to go anywhere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022