Putin discusses food and fuel supplies in call with Malian leader Goita -Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Mali's interim leader Assimi Goita on Wednesday, according to a Kremlin statement.
The Kremlin said the two leaders discussed possible supplies of Russian food, fertilisers and fuel to Mali, while Goita thanked Putin for Russia's support.
Goita's ruling junta came to power in a coup two years ago and has sparred repeatedly with neighbouring countries and Western powers over election delays, alleged army abuses and cooperation with Russian mercenaries in its fight against an Islamist insurgency.
