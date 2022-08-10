Modi taunts Congress; says 'black magic cannot end your bad days'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a fresh broadside against Congress, terming its ''black cloth'' protest against price rise as 'black magic' that will not be able to win them the confidence of people again.

After dedicating to the nation the Rs 900 crore-second generation ethanol plant at Panipat, Modi also said freebies are a spoke in India's effort to become self-reliant and also a burden on taxpayers.

Without naming Congress, he said some people out of frustration resorted to black magic on August 5.

''On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency. But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again,'' Modi said.

The Congress protested against price rise by wearing black clothes in Parliament and outside as part of a nationwide protest on August 5.

''Some people think wearing black clothes can ward off their pessimism and negativity but they don't know that they can resort to any such tactics but can't win back people's confidence,'' he said.

In an apparent reference to the Congress, Modi also said that ''black magic cannot end your bad days''.

The prime minister also attacked certain opposition parties for engaging in politics of freebies, saying such things would only do a disservice to the nation as it hampers investment in new technology.

He said that if there is selfishness in politics, then anybody can even promise free petrol and diesel.

''Such steps will amount to depriving our children of their due and prevent the country from becoming self sufficient. Such selfish policies will put more burden on honest taxpayers of the country,'' Modi said.

Those who promise freebies will never will able to find resources for investment in new technologies, he said. ''This is not a right policy but misleading one; this is not in national interest but it is against the nation; this is not nation building but an effort to push back the country''.

The prime minister said that people who have a tendency to avoid problems by adopting shortcuts for political selfishness can never solve the problems permanently.

''Those adopting shortcuts may get applause for some time, and may gain political advantage, but that does not solve the problem. Adopting a shortcut will definitely result in a short circuit. Instead of following shortcuts, our government is engaged in permanent solutions to the problems. A lot has been said about the problems of stubble over the years. But those with a shortcut mentality could not solve it,'' he said.

“Today, when we are completing 75 years of independence, the country is also working on the goal that in the next few years, more than 75 per cent of the households in the country will get piped gas,'' he said.

Continuing with the permanent and lasting solutions to the problems of the country, Modi also talked about new fertiliser plants, nano fertilisers, new missions for edible oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)