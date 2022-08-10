Left Menu

India will always be vibrant home for grand Asiatic Lion: PM Modi

On the occasion of World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed those working on protecting the majestic lions.On WorldLionDay, I applaud all those who are working on protecting the majestic lions. India will always be a vibrant home for the grand Asiatic Lion, he said in a tweet.World Lion Day is observed globally on August 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:41 IST
On the occasion of World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed those working on protecting the majestic lions.

''On #WorldLionDay, I applaud all those who are working on protecting the majestic lions. India will always be a vibrant home for the grand Asiatic Lion,'' he said in a tweet.

World Lion Day is observed globally on August 10. The day aims to spread awareness about lions and stress the urgent need to strive toward their conservation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

