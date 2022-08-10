Left Menu

Political developments in Bihar will affect BJP's poll prospects in 2024: Yogendra Yadav

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:53 IST
Political developments in Bihar will affect BJP's poll prospects in 2024: Yogendra Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The political developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the 2024 Lok Sabha polls scenario, especially for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swaraj India Party president Yogendra Yadav said on Wednesday.

He also said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has become defunct as many allies of the BJP have deserted the saffron party one after another.

In Bihar, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the chief minister for a record eighth time, a day after snapping ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government.

“The developments in Bihar have dramatically changed the political scenario for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, especially for the BJP. Now we can formally announce the death of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the BJP's many allies have deserted the party one after another,” Yadav told PTI.

Earlier it was said that BJP's dominance will continue in the next Lok Sabha elections also, but the political developments in Bihar have put an end to these talks, he said. Yadav said the BJP will have to struggle hard to win even five seats in Bihar in 2024.

The Swaraj India Party leader was in Indore to take part in the nationwide campaign against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in armed forces and the “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” organised by Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

The campaign is being run by retired armed forces personnel and other youth organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022