Left Menu

UP CM Adityanath calls on Prez Murmu, former Prez Kovind

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 21:27 IST
UP CM Adityanath calls on Prez Murmu, former Prez Kovind
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu, her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind and vice president-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

The Uttar Pradesh government shared pictures of the three separate meetings.

Murmu took over as the President on July 25 and Dhankhar will take over as the Vice President on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022