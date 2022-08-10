UP CM Adityanath calls on Prez Murmu, former Prez Kovind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu, her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind and vice president-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here.

The Uttar Pradesh government shared pictures of the three separate meetings.

Murmu took over as the President on July 25 and Dhankhar will take over as the Vice President on Thursday.

