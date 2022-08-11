Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh assembly to discuss no-confidence motion against BJP govt

A strong government is in place in the state and ready to face a no-confidence motion, they added.On the contrary, Mukesh Agnihotri said the BJP government failed on all fronts.The BJP has 43 MLAs in the 68-member House while the Congress has 22. There are two Independents and one CPIM MLA.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-08-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 09:23 IST
Himachal Pradesh assembly to discuss no-confidence motion against BJP govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday will discuss a no-confidence motion brought by the Congress and the CPM against the Jai Ram Thakur-led state government.

The notice for the motion was given by 22 Congress MLAs and the lone CPM legislator, said Speaker Vipin Parmar, who allowed it. He said a debate will start in the state Assembly at 11 am, and Chief Minister Thakur will give his reply at 3 pm.

The speaker told the House on Wednesday that the notice was given at 9.50 am under Rule 278 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

''The notice stated the House expresses no confidence in the council of ministers as the government fails on all fronts,'' the speaker added.

On Wednesday, as the House reassembled at 3.45 pm after a 15-minute adjournment, a head count was undertaken in the Assembly to know the exact numbers of MLAs favouring the no-confidence notice.

Congress legislators, including Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Asha Kumari and Ram Lal said the time allotted for the debate from 11 am to 3 pm is very less.

They demanded that more hours be allocated for the debate.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said they are ready to face the debate. A strong government is in place in the state and ready to face a no-confidence motion, they added.

On the contrary, Mukesh Agnihotri said the BJP government failed on all fronts.

The BJP has 43 MLAs in the 68-member House while the Congress has 22. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022