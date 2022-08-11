Raksha Bandhan: Rahul, Priyanka share pictures from various stages of their lives

Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka posted a montage of pictures on Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, the images revealing their close bond right from their growing up years to their political present as Congress leaders. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, 52, the older by two years, and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wished people on the festival that celebrates sibling bonds with posts on social media platforms. ''Me and my sister @priyankagandhi have been together since childhood, have seen many ups and downs in life together and always gave courage and strength to each other. Today, on the day of Rakhi, I wish that the love between every brother and sister remains forever,'' Gandhi said on Instagram sharing pictures -- some from their childhood and some from recent times.

In a warm display of brother-sister love, he also posted pictures of Priyanka Gandhi and him on Twitter. The pictures also featured their grandmother Indira Gandhi and their father Rajiv Gandhi, both former prime ministers, with them as children.

''The most beautiful day for the sacred relationship of brother and sister, the festival of Rakhi is being celebrated with great fervour across the country. My warm greetings to all Indian citizens on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. I wish that the love between every brother and sister lasts forever,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi also took to Twitter. She posted a series of pictures with her brother, including one from her marriage to Robert Vadra and one from the 2019 election campaign.

The affection between the brother and sister is evident. A video, for instance, from the campaign trail for the Lok Sabha polls showing them meeting each other at the Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh and sharing a few light-hearted moments had gone viral back then.

Their mother, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, also put out a message for Raksha Bandhan. She said the festival expresses the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters filled with respect and affection for each other.

''I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indian citizens on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan,'' she said.

