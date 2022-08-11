Left Menu

ED, CBI can set up offices at my residence: Tejashwi

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-08-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:47 IST
ED, CBI can set up offices at my residence: Tejashwi
  • Country:
  • India

Patna, Aug (11) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday said far from being afraid of ED and CBI, he was ready to let the agencies set up offices at his residence if this brought ''shanti'' (peace).

The RJD leader made the tongue-in-cheek reference to allegations of misuse of central agencies against political opponents of the BJP while chatting with journalists at his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi's house.

''If even this does not bring Shanti I cannot help it, “ he said.

Claiming that he did not fear “these agencies” during his first tenure as deputy chief minister, Yadav said he used to fight with the Centre for the interests of Bihar. The RJD leader served as deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2015 to 2017. ''Since then I have matured, having served as leader of the opposition and steered the party campaign in last assembly elections when my father was not available'', said the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

''The case lodged against me pertains to a time when I was a kid, pursuing my passion for cricket. If I had committed any crime why no action was taken'', asked Yadav who has been named in a money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022