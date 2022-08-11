AAP govt asking wrestler Divya Kakran where she is from is an insult to athletes, the Tricolour: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla on Thursday said the verbal duel between the AAP government and wrestler Divya Kakran was an insult to athletes, youth, the Tricolour. Addressing a press conference held by the BJP, Poonawalla said, "A topic has come to the fore in which the players of the country, the women of the country, the honour of our sisters have been insulted. The sisters of the country, the players of the country, the national flag have been insulted. I am placing the subject in front of everyone on behalf of the party."

Poonawalla said that just now the Common Wealth Games (CWG) have ended and a brilliant performance has been given by our players and athletes. They have represented the country under the national flag and won medals not for UP, Bihar, Haryana and Delhi but for India as a whole. "The player wins medals and demonstrates his outstanding talent. Then one under the national flag of India gives his excellent performance to enhance the honour of India and when the flag is hoisted high then all 135 crore people are proud, but the Aam Aadmi Party has the audacity to humiliate such players by distributing those players among the provinces who have worked for the honour of the national flag," he said.

"It is ironical that these people will talk big, we will respect the tricolour, we will hold Tiranga-Yatra, will put up big banners, posters, but whoever raises the issue of the tricolour, whether he is a sportsperson or army personnel, Aam Aadmi Party is the one who asks for proof," he added. Poonawalla said Divya Kakran is a respected player and is Bronze medalist and an Arjuna award and Rani Laxmi Bai Award winner. "At a felicitation program, the player said before the Chief Minister and his party, that we are welcomed when we win the medal, but when we ask for help, you ask for support. He does not even pick up the phone. His full 2-minute video is available on social media."

"What Divya Kakran had said in 2018 is the same situation even today. When she won the medal in 2022, she said through social media that it was the same situation in 2018 as well. The state government did not do what it should have made available to maintain the morale of the players," he added. "The only mistake Kakran made that she told the truth to Kejriwal. Our daughter, our sister, who made the country proud, if she spoke the truth, then the entire social media infrastructure of the Aam Aadmi Party got dominant," he said.

Poonawalla slammed AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj saying, "Earlier AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said to the player who brought laurels to our country are you are not from Delhi? I thought you are from Uttar Pradesh. The player plays under the name of a country's flag, respects India. CWG people do not sit in the provinces, AAP leaders say that you are not from Delhi, you are from Uttar Pradesh. You show proof, this is the process of asking for proof as they had asked for proof from our jawan. When did the surgical strike happen, proof from the jawan who defended India's flag." (ANI)

