Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav meets Sonia Gandhi to fortify Opposition

In a move to strengthen the Opposition in the country, Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and said that all political parties are working together as one in Bihar, except the Bharatiya Janata Party, for the welfare of the people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 22:04 IST
Tejashwi Yadav meets Sonia Gandhi to fortify Opposition
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to strengthen the Opposition in the country, Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday met Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and said that all political parties are working together as one in Bihar, except the Bharatiya Janata Party, for the welfare of the people. Addressing the reporters in the national capital after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Yadav said, "After all the developments in Bihar, I came to Delhi last night. I met the primary leadership of the Opposition in Delhi-- Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, and Sonia Gandhi. Everyone congratulated us and welcomed the newly formed Nitish Kumar government."

"This government will work with strength. It is a pro-people government. Nitish ji's decision is a timely slap to BJP. Except for BJP, all political parties are one in Bihar Assembly. This (political development) will now be seen across the country. People are tired of unemployment, inflation, religious clashes," said Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD leader asserted that all Opposition parties should come together to pull down the agendas of the NDA government.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who reached the national capital on Thursday late evening, met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi today, a move which comes days ahead of the floor test in the Bihar Assembly on August 24. Tejashwi arrived in Delhi for the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. This is Tejashwi's first meeting with Sonia Gandhi after returning to power in Bihar where Nitish Kumar split from the BJP-led NDA and rejoined the previous alliance Mahagathbandhan. The RJD leader on Thursday called the recent tie-up of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) with Mahagathbandhan "a natural alliance and not a deal", and claimed that Bihar will be the largest government jobs-providing state within a month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022