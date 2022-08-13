Left Menu

Goa: BJP wins 140 out of 186 seats in Panchayat polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday won 140 seats out of the 186 village panchayat bodies which went to polls on August 10, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Goa: BJP wins 140 out of 186 seats in Panchayat polls
Goa CM Pramod Sawant welcomed the victorious BJP candidate of Panchayat polls (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday won 140 seats out of the 186 village panchayat bodies which went to polls on August 10, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The Chief Minister also welcomed the victorious BJP candidate of the Panchayat polls.

"The elections to 186 panchayat bodies in Goa were conducted on August 10. The results have been declared, and we have won over 140 seats. Assembly, Lok Sabha and now Panchayat elections we swapped this shows our work. I am sure the Central committee will appreciate it," said Sawant. Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade told ANI that this is the first time in Goa Panchayat that any party has won so many seats.

"First time in Goa Panchayat election any party has won so many seats, this is historic win by BJP," Tanavade. The elections were held on August 10. Goa had reported a 78.70 per cent voter turnout for the panchayat elections. (ANI)

