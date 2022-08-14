Left Menu

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh leads tiranga motorcycle rally in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-08-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 12:53 IST
BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh leads tiranga motorcycle rally in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Sunday led a ‘tiranga’ motorcycle rally from Amber to Amar Jawan Jyoti here.

BSF and CRPF jawans as well as groups of youths participated in the event.

The rally of hundreds of motorcyclists started from Amber in the morning and covered Jal Mahal, Subhash Chowk, Hawa Mahal, Chauda Rasta, Albert Hall, Birla Mandir, Rambagh circle before reaching Amar Jawan Jyoti where Rathore paid tributes to martyrs by laying a wreath.

The participants were carrying tricolours and shouting patriotic slogans.

“It was a successful rally in which CRPF, BSF, groups of bikers, youths, elderly, all were associated. There is an excellent environment of patriotism in the country and the youth want to contribute to strengthen the country,” Rather, who is an MP from Jaipur Rural, said.

“Patriotism is there in the hearts of all of us, but this is an occasion where it can be displayed,” the former union minister said.

Rathore said Prime Minister Modi wants that the tricolor should reach every house.

He said the country is progressing and getting strengthened under the leadership of Modi.

“If there is a stable government in any country in the world, it is in India,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022