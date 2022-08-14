Chhattisgarh BJP accuses Cong govt of letting corruption, mafias flourish in state

The newly appointed Chhattisgarh BJP president Arun Sao on Sunday accused the ruling Congress of ditching every section of the society and allowing corruption and mafias to flourish during its three-and-half year rule in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, Sao said party workers and leaders will work hard to fulfil the dream and vision with which former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created Chhattisgarh in 2000.

“The Narendra Modi-led Central government has been taking the country forward on the path of development with its welfare schemes. The schemes are aimed at making the country prosperous and powerful. But in Chhattisgarh, all development works have come to a standstill since the Congress came to power (in 2018),” Sao claimed.

The MP from Bilaspur further alleged that the Congress government is immersed in corruption and the state has become a den of sand, liquor and land mafias.

The state government has been spoiling the future of the state's youth by allowing drug trade to flourish, he alleged.

“Vajpayeeji had created Chhattisgarh with a vision to make it free from exploitation, hunger and poverty. He wanted people of the state to become prosperous. But the Bhupesh Baghel government has been destroying the future of the state by making it debt ridden,” the BJP leader said The Congress government has ditched every section of the society be it farmers, youth, women or government employees. Now people have understood this government and want to get rid of it, he claimed.

“BJP workers will become the voice of the people and fight for them from 'sadak' to 'sadan' (street to the state assembly). We will not bow before this government and will work hard jointly to bring the BJP back to power next year (in the assembly election) and to fulfil Vajpayeeji's dream and vision,” Sao said.

Sao, who hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, was appointed as the president of the BJP's state unit earlier this week. He replaced tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai who had led the party in the state since June 2020.

