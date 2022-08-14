Left Menu

Chhattisgarh BJP accuses Cong govt of letting corruption, mafias flourish in state

The newly appointed Chhattisgarh BJP president Arun Sao on Sunday accused the ruling Congress of ditching every section of the society and allowing corruption and mafias to flourish during its three-and-half year rule in the state.Addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, Sao said party workers and leaders will work hard to fulfil the dream and vision with which former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created Chhattisgarh in 2000.The Narendra Modi-led Central government has been taking the country forward on the path of development with its welfare schemes.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-08-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 15:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

