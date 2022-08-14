Would like to join Nitish Kumar cabinet if party given honourable representation: CPI leader

In a deviation from the decision of other left parties to extend outside support to the new Grand Alliance government in Bihar, the CPI on Sunday said it would like to be a part of the Nitish Kumar cabinet if the party is given an ''honourable representation''.

Atul Kumar Anjan, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India, said Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had recently met its National General Secretary D Raja in Delhi and they discussed about the priorities of the ''Mahagathbandhan'' (Grand Alliance) government in the eastern state. “Talks are on with the alliance partners of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government. We would like to be a part of the Nitish Kumar cabinet if the CPI is given an honourable representation”, Anjan told PTI. He said the CPI has ''nothing to do with the stand'' taken by other left parties to support the new Grand Alliance government from outside. ''The CPI is the largest leftist party in the country, and therefore, an honourable representation should be given to us in the Nitish Kumar cabinet. In the H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral government at the Centre, our late leader Indrajit Gupta had served as the union home minister from 1996 to 1998,'' he said. Anjan, however, did not elaborate on the ''honourable representation'' that his party demanded to join the ''Mahagathbandhan'' government. The CPI has two legislators in the assembly and as many members in the Bihar Legislative Council.

“We welcome the decision of Nitish Kumar who snapped ties with the BJP. This development will have a strong positive impact on the politics of the country and lead to a realignment of political forces. It will get reflected in the 2024 general elections,'' the CPI leader said. The Grand Alliance in Bihar at present comprises seven parties - JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM- which together have more than 160 MLAs in the 243-strong assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)