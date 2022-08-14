Sonia down with Covid, Cong leaders to hoist national flag at AICC headquarters
With Congress president Sonia Gandhi down with Covid, senior party leaders will unfurl the national flag at the party headquarters on Independence Day on Monday.
Sources said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also isolated himself after his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tested Covid positive earlier this week.
While Vadra said on August 10 that she had contracted Covid, Sonia Gandhi tested positive three days later.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also Covid positive and will miss the celebrations.
