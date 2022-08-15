Left Menu

Uttarakhand BJP expels Hakam Singh after he is arrested in question paper leak

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-08-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 00:28 IST
Uttarakhand BJP expels Hakam Singh after he is arrested in question paper leak
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP Sunday expelled from the party Uttarkashi district panchayat member Hakam Singh Rawat after he was arrested in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission case, a leader said.

State BJP General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar said Singh was expelled from the party for six years on the instructions of state party president Mahendra Bhatt.

Rawat was arrested by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday for allegedly taking money from candidates for providing solved question papers in the graduation level examination held on December 4 and 5 last year. Rawat is one of the 18 accused arrested in the case so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final;...

 Global
4
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022