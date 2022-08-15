Left Menu

We need to be proud of diversity in our country, says PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 11:15 IST
We need to be proud of diversity in our country, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation form the Red Fort (ANI Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the diversity of India and said while our talent may be restricted by language barriers, pride should be taken in the variety of languages that exist in the country.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Modi said India's strengths are diversity and democracy.

''India has many languages, sometimes our talent is restricted by language barriers, we need to be proud of every language in our country,'' he said.

He also said India's diversity needs to be celebrated. ''India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength,'' the prime minister said.

''Our nation has proved that we have an inherent strength from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable,'' Modi said.

