PM's speech inspires all Indians to contribute towards making India prosperous: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Independence Day address, saying it inspires every Indian to contribute towards making the country prosperous.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the prime minister called upon every Indian citizen to work with determination for all-round growth of the country and fight unitedly against the challenges that hinder development.
''PM Shri @narendramodi gave a wonderful speech from the Red Fort. It inspires every Indian to contribute towards making a prosperous India,'' he said.
Shah said on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal', Modi called upon the people of the country to take ''five vows -- a developed India, freedom from every trace of slavery, proud of heritage, unity and solidarity, and duty of citizens''.
''Let us all contribute in making the India of freedom fighters' dreams in the next 25 years,'' he said.
The home minister said the prime minister reiterated his commitment towards women empowerment and asserted that it is woman power that will take the pride of the nation to new heights in the next 25 years.
''Therefore, let us take a pledge to protect the honour of women by freeing them from every form of humiliation,'' he said.
Shah said every Indian must listen to this inspiring speech by the prime minister which is filled with the resolve to build a self-reliant India and the spirit of nation-first.
