Congress organizes 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' in Delhi

Congress party on the occasion of Independence Day organised a tricolour rally -- Azadi Gaurav Yatra - which originated from its central headquarters in the national capital and which saw the participation of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among other leaders. "The streets of Delhi today experienced Gaurav Yatra of India's independence. This was the vow of Congressmen who came out with tricolour in their hands - they had achieved freedom, now they will also save it," Congress tweeted in Hindi after the Tricolour rally.

After participating in the flag hoisting ceremony at the Congress headquarters, Rahul Gandhi termed the day a historic and memorable moment. "Today we are entering the 76th year of independence, by infusing a new energy together, we have to give new direction and speed to the works of the country's interest," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier today, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wished the countrymen on 76th Independence Day and said that the country has always lived up to its pluralism and diversity. "In the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology through the hard work of its talented Indians," the veteran Congress leader stated.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of Independence.

Earlier today, Prime minister Modi hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort before starting his customary 'Address to the Nation', the ninth consecutive time he is doing so. (ANI)

