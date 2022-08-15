Nagaland needs to grow fast to create employment opportunities: Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said the state needs to attract investments across sectors to grow much faster and create more employment opportunities for youths. After unfurling the tricolour at the state civil secretariat, the chief minister stressed the need for attracting investors to harnessing the rich natural resources, especially oil and natural gas, and to make the tourism sector more vibrant.

"We need to continuously build our capacities, especially the capacities and skills of our youth, to enable their inherent talent to blossom, in order to benefit and also contribute towards faster economic growth," he said.

For achieving the goal, Rio called upon every citizen to work for making Nagaland one of the most developed and progressive states in the country.

Recalling the role of the freedom fighters, the chief minister said "India achieved independence after a long struggle and on this historic occasion, we again remember with the utmost gratitude the freedom fighters, who gave their all, many even laying down their lives, to get freedom for all of us".

Pointing out that 75 years in the history of a nation is a very important milestone, Rio said India is now a proud, strong, and confident nation. "There are many challenges still to be overcome, but with the resolve and hard work of the people of this great nation, we will fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers," he said.

Noting that Nagaland, along with the rest of the country, has made good progress, he said ever since the state was formed in 1963, successive governments have contributed towards development efforts.

"We have redoubled our efforts on building the talents of our people, and to provide them with a supportive and facilitative environment by way of infrastructure and better services due to which there has been a significant improvement in the lives of our people," the chief minister said. Besides the performances by various Naga tribes at the main function in the state capital, the prime attraction was the cultural presentation by the Tikhir community, the newly recognised Naga tribe from the remote district of Shamator.

They presented a folk song honouring the freedom fighters. Through their performance, the Tikhir Nagas also acknowledged the state government's role in recognising them as the 15th major Naga tribe and also upgrading Shamator as the 16th district on January 19 this year.

