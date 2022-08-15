EAM Jaishankar condoles loss of lives in Giza church fire

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a fire at a church in the city of Giza in Egypt.

According to reports, at least 41 people were killed in the fire on Sunday.

''Extend my deepest condolences to FM Sameh Shoukry and the people of Egypt on the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in a Church in Giza,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Our heartfelt sympathies with the families of the deceased. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured,'' he said.

