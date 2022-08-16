CRPF men return lost rucksack to foreign tourist in J-K’s Ramban, win his heart

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Tuesday won the heart of a foreign tourist when they returned his lost bag in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

CRPF spokesperson Shivnandan Singh said the tourist, a native of Belarus, was on way to Jammu from Srinagar on a motorcycle when his rucksack fell down at Kharpora in Banihal.

“A road opening party of CRPF noticed the fall of the rucksack from the motorcycle and tried to stop its rider to return the bag. When he left the scene, the jawans immediately contacted the other personnel a few kilometres ahead and asked them to inform the tourist that his bag is in safe hands,” the spokesperson said.

Singh said the tourist returned to collect his bag and got a surprise when he was offered lunch by the jawans.

A short video of the tourist thanking the CRPF was shared by the force on its twitter handle ‘Jammu sector CRPF’.

“Thank you very much brave CRPF warriors...not only did they return my baggage but also served me a tasty lunch. India is such a hospitable and good country with nice people. I will remember this. Jai Hind,” the tourist said.

The tweet said head constable Arvind Kumar of 166 Battalion handed over the rucksack to the tourist.

