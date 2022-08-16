Left Menu

CRPF men return lost rucksack to foreign tourist in J-K’s Ramban, win his heart

Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel on Tuesday won the heart of a foreign tourist when they returned his lost bag in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.CRPF spokesperson Shivnandan Singh said the tourist, a native of Belarus, was on way to Jammu from Srinagar on a motorcycle when his rucksack fell down at Kharpora in Banihal.A road opening party of CRPF noticed the fall of the rucksack from the motorcycle and tried to stop its rider to return the bag.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:33 IST
CRPF men return lost rucksack to foreign tourist in J-K’s Ramban, win his heart
  • Country:
  • India

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Tuesday won the heart of a foreign tourist when they returned his lost bag in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

CRPF spokesperson Shivnandan Singh said the tourist, a native of Belarus, was on way to Jammu from Srinagar on a motorcycle when his rucksack fell down at Kharpora in Banihal.

“A road opening party of CRPF noticed the fall of the rucksack from the motorcycle and tried to stop its rider to return the bag. When he left the scene, the jawans immediately contacted the other personnel a few kilometres ahead and asked them to inform the tourist that his bag is in safe hands,” the spokesperson said.

Singh said the tourist returned to collect his bag and got a surprise when he was offered lunch by the jawans.

A short video of the tourist thanking the CRPF was shared by the force on its twitter handle ‘Jammu sector CRPF’.

“Thank you very much brave CRPF warriors...not only did they return my baggage but also served me a tasty lunch. India is such a hospitable and good country with nice people. I will remember this. Jai Hind,” the tourist said.

The tweet said head constable Arvind Kumar of 166 Battalion handed over the rucksack to the tourist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022