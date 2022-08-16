Left Menu

Foreign tourists can apply for RAP & PAP online to visit Sikkim from Oct

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:53 IST
Foreign tourists can apply for RAP & PAP online to visit Sikkim from Oct
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign tourists visiting the Himalayan state of Sikkim can now apply for Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area Permit (PAP) online from October this year, an official said.

From the upcoming tourist season in October foreigners can apply online through a dedicated website for the Restrict Area Permit and Protected Area Permit, the official said, adding that work for development of the dedicated website is on.

To visit Sikkim foreigners must obtain Restricted Area Permit (RAP) previously known as InnerLine Permit from Sikkim Tourism Officers on the strength of valid Indian Visa.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in his Independence Day speech had announced about the online application for RAP and PAP for foreign tourists.

The Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) has thanked the chief minister for announcing the online application for RAP and PAP for foreign tourists.

This was an age old demand of the Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS). ''We thank the CM for understanding the demand of the people since 60 per cent of the state is totally dependent on tourism,'' Norgey Lachungpa, president, TAAS, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022