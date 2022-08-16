Left Menu

Death of Dalit boy: Rajasthan Congress announces Rs 20 lakh aid for victim's family

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who died after being beaten up by his teacher in Jalore district.Dotasra said that the amount will be given to the victims family by the party.The state Congress president, accompanied by Rajasthan ministers Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, and Govind Ram Meghwal, visited the house of the victim in Surana village in Jalore.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:55 IST
Death of Dalit boy: Rajasthan Congress announces Rs 20 lakh aid for victim's family
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who died after being beaten up by his teacher in Jalore district.

Dotasra said that the amount will be given to the victim's family by the party.

The state Congress president, accompanied by Rajasthan ministers Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, and Govind Ram Meghwal, visited the house of the victim in Surana village in Jalore. He expressed grief over the incident and assured the family all support on behalf of the party.

Later, talking to reporters, Dotasra said the state unit of the party will give a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the boy's family, in addition to Rs 5 lakh announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from the CM relief fund.

“Our party president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi have directed the leaders and MLAs to visit the family and do whatever can be done to assist the family,” he said.

Dotasra said the matter will be investigated and a speedy trial will be held. He said that the education department has already served a notice to the private school, where the incident occurred, asking why should not the affiliation of the school be terminated.

The Congress leader said that the family members had resentment against the local police due to a face-off in the village on Sunday and they have been assured that action against the guilty will be taken. He stated that one police constable was suspended on Tuesday.

Nine-year-old Indra Kumar was beaten up allegedly for touching a drinking water pot in the school on July 20. He died during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022