Left Menu

Cong sets up political affairs committee in Chhattisgarh; Baghel, Singhdeo among members

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:41 IST
Cong sets up political affairs committee in Chhattisgarh; Baghel, Singhdeo among members
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday set up a political affairs committee in its Chhattisgarh unit with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and minister T S Singhdeo among its members.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the constitution of the panel, according to a party statement.

AICC in-charge P L Punia, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mohan Markam, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Amarjeet Bhagat, Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu and Girish Devangan have also been named as its members.

The presidents of the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI and the chief organiser of the Seva Dal will be special invitees to the committee.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries in charge of Chhattisgarh and AICC secretaries from the state have been named as ex-officio members of the panel, the statement said.

According to another statement, the party also appointed a six-member disciplinary committee of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee with Brajendra Singh as its chairman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022