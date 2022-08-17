Kenya's Ruto says expectations are huge, no time to waste

President-elect William Ruto said the expectation of Kenyans were huge and there was no time to waste, after a meeting attended by elected officials from his alliance on Wednesday.

Ruto said he was forging ahead with efforts to create his administration, adding that no part of the country would be excluded regardless of which political party or ethnic group they belong to.

