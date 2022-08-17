Calcutta HC division bench grants conditional bail to suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs

Calcutta High Court Division bench on Wednesday granted conditional interim bail of three months to suspended Jharkhand Congress MLAs who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash. The bail is granted on conditions that they can't leave the city, Rs 1 lakh bond has to be furnished by them and they have to appear once a week before the investigating officer.

Earlier on July 31, the West Bengal Police arrested five people, including three MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were earlier nabbed with a huge amount of money in West Bengal's Howrah. According to the Superintendent of Howrah Rural Police, these MLAs were earlier nabbed with huge amounts of cash and all these five people were presented in court on July 31.

"Five people including 3 MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash, have been arrested. All the five people will be presented in the court today," Swati Bhangalia, SP, Howrah Rural had told ANI. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police is investigating the case.

Congress suspended these three leaders from the party with immediate effect. The three MLAs, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling in an SUV on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in Bengal when the police intercepted their vehicle.

The relatives of Congress MLA Irfan Ansari rebutted allegations that BJP is trying to destabilize the JMM-Cong coalition government in Jharkhand, making the surprising statement," the government cannot be brought own with just a meagre sum of Rs 40-50 lakh". Congress alleged that BJP attempted to destabilize the state government following the seizure of cash from three MLA.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo had said "Whenever Congress or leaders from the Jharkhand government land up in any difficulty they immediately start using the word 'destabilization' like Pakistan's government use Kashmir word. But they cannot escape by blaming BJP." (ANI)

