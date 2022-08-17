Yediyurappa aims to bring BJP back to power in K'taka, soon after inclusion in party's Parliamentary Board

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he aims to bring the BJP back to power in the state in the 2023 Assembly polls, a remark which came soon after he was inducted in the party's Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee. Yediyurappa expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him the opportunity to serve on BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

"I'll faithfully discharge responsibilities given to me by the party. My aim is to bring the party back to power again in Karnataka in 2023. I'll work for the party till my last breath," the former CM said. Expressing his happiness over the inclusion of the former chief minister in the party's top decision-making body, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who succeeded Yediyurappa at the office in July last year,said on twitter, "I'm very happy to have former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa as a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee. Karnataka BJP has now gained elephant power; certain to win state assembly elections in 2023."

The Chief Minister said that the decision of the top leadership has given a "big boost to the BJP" in the state. "BS Yediyurappa who has built BJP in Karnataka has been named as a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee. It has given a big boost to BJP in Karnataka. We are confident that we will come back to power in 2023," said Bommai.

Meanwhile, in a major organizational rejig, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda revamped the party's parliamentary board, inducting former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and former minister Satyanarayan Jatiya into the BJP's apex decision-making body. The BJP has dropped Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from its Parliamentary Board.

As per a notice, Yediyurappa, Sarbananda Sonowal and K Laxman are the new additions.The Board will be headed by the party's national president JP Nadda, and comprise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to a notification. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)