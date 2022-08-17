Left Menu

Army man who died in Siachen 38 years ago cremated with full military honours

Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, whose body was found in an old bunker in Siachen 38 years after he went missing, was cremated with full military honours here on Wednesday.His body was brought to his residence in Saraswati Vihar Colony here, where local people and several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, paid their respects.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:39 IST
Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbola, whose body was found in an old bunker in Siachen 38 years after he went missing, was cremated with full military honours here on Wednesday.

His body was brought to his residence in Saraswati Vihar Colony here, where local people and several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, paid their respects. Cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Yashpal Arya besides several military officials were among those who paid tribute to Harbola. Harbola's body was taken from the house to Chitrashila Ghat, Ranibagh, with people raising patriotic slogans. Harbola's pyre was lit by her daughters.

Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that was dispatched to the world's highest battlefield for 'Operation Meghdoot' to fight Pakistan in 1984.

During patrolling, they came in the grip of an ice storm. While the bodies of 15 soldiers were recovered, those of the other five could not be found and Harbola was one among them. The Uttarakhand chief minister said Herbola's sacrifice will always be remembered and all possible help will be extended to his family. He said a Sainik Dham is being established in the memory of the soldiers from Uttarakhand, who made sacrifices for the country and memories of Harbola will be preserved there.

