TMC won't stay for 6 months: LoP Suvendu Adhikari

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won't last even for the next six months in the state. His remarks came after the ruling party put up posters claiming that a "new and reformed TMC" come in the next six months.

"Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are doing their job. This party (TMC) will not last for even six months, December is their deadline," LoP Suvendu Adhikari said in Purba Medinipur. Adhikari referred to raids against those connected with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC recently.

A close associate of chief minister Banerjee-- Anubrata Mondal-- has been sent to CBI custody till August 20.The CBI on September 21, 2020, arrested a former Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant, in connection with an illegal cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border, in which the name of Monday popped up. Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were sent for judicial custody till today (Thursday) after being held in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case.

The ED claimed to have unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest, of which were three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City. The ED sleuths have also claimed to have recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery.

The ED raided Arpita Mukerjee's house in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam. It was claimed that Rs 20 crore was recovered from her residence in south Kolkata. Adhikari's remarks came while commenting on the state government and party chief Mamata Banerjee from the Digha Tiranga Yatra in Saikat Nagar.

Earlier on August 12, the police had stopped the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally led by the LoP Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram as they (police) said that the members of the rally did not have the permission for bike rally but only 'Padyatra' is allowed. On the matter, Suvendu had then alleged Mamata Banerjee for giving directions to not let him campaign.

"Har Ghar Tiranga is neither a political/religious rally nor a public meeting. We wanted a peaceful campaign. But CM Mamata Banerjee's police... gave direction to not let Suvendu Adhikari do the campaigning... I'll mail it to the Union Home Minister," Adhikari had said. (ANI)

