Left Menu

Siddaramaiah faces BJP youth wing’s ire during visit to Kodagu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 17:10 IST
Siddaramaiah faces BJP youth wing’s ire during visit to Kodagu
Siddaramaiah. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah faced the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing activists here on Thursday for his alleged statement questioning the need for the Hindutva activists to put up Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's photograph in a Muslim area in Shivamogga, which led to clashes a few days ago.

The protest led to clashes between Congress and the BJP workers.

Siddaramaiah today went to Madikeri, the district headquarters town of Kodagu, to inspect the losses that occurred due to the recent spell of rain, which had resulted in deaths, and damage to houses, crops, infrastructure, and landslides.

As soon as the vehicle of the former chief minister passed through General K S Thimmayya Road, the BJP workers tried to interrupt the convoy of the Congress leader.

They showed black flags to him and raised slogans 'Go back Siddaramaiah'. It is learned that some protesters threw eggs at the former chief minister's car.

They showed him Savarkar's photos. One of the BJP activists threw Savarkar's photo on Siddaramaiah's lap when his convoy was moving slowly.

The police had a difficult time controlling the BJP protesters, including women, who had stood in the middle of the road, blocking Siddaramaiah's convoy.

The Kodagu unit of the BJP youth wing shared posts on social media, which read, "Siddu Khan enters Kodagu -- Kodagu defiled". "Go back Siddu Khan, the disciple of Tipu Sultan who carried out genocide in Kodagu." On August 15, a few people had put up Savarkar's photo in a circle close to a mosque in Shivamogga, which led to tension in the town. A person named Prem Singh, who hails from Rajasthan and works in a shop in Shivamogga, was stabbed.

Following the clash, the district administration swung into action and imposed prohibitory orders for the next three days, and announced the closure of the school for a day on August 16.

The police arrested four Muslims on charges of stabbing Singh. Police took one of the accused into custody after shooting in his leg as he had allegedly tried to attack policemen who went to arrest him.

The next day another Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed in Bhadravathi town in this connection and another Muslim youth was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022