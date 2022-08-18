Sikkim speaker LB Das resigns
PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim assembly speaker LB Das has resigned, official sources said on Thursday.
Das, the MLA of West Pendam, submitted his resignation on August 16, they said.
The reason for his resignation was not immediately known but sources in his party Sikkim Krantakari Morcha (SKM) said he is likely to be made a minister in the Prem Singh Tamang government.
A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards during which Das is likely to be inducted, they said.
The election for the new speaker will be held on August 22, as per Raj Bhavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raj Bhavan
- MLA of West Pendam
- Sikkim Krantakari
- LB Das
- Sikkim
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha Cong to protest at Raj Bhavan on Friday against Centre's policies
Mumbai: Maha Cong leaders detained before they could protest outside Raj Bhavan against Centre
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan amid slogans of ''zindabad'' by workers of JD(U), RJD.
RJD-JD(U) supporters celebrate after Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi take oath in Raj Bhavan
Bihar political crisis: CM Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor