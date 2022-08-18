Left Menu

Sikkim speaker LB Das resigns

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:00 IST
Sikkim speaker LB Das resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim assembly speaker LB Das has resigned, official sources said on Thursday.

Das, the MLA of West Pendam, submitted his resignation on August 16, they said.

The reason for his resignation was not immediately known but sources in his party Sikkim Krantakari Morcha (SKM) said he is likely to be made a minister in the Prem Singh Tamang government.

A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards during which Das is likely to be inducted, they said.

The election for the new speaker will be held on August 22, as per Raj Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022