Oppn corners Shinde govt in Council over rape of 35-year-old woman in Bhandara district

The Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday targeted the Eknath Shinde-led government over the alleged rape of a 35-year-old woman in Bhandara district.

The House was adjourned once over the issue as the members of the Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena stormed into the Well.

The woman was going to her brother's home in Kamargaon in Goregaon tehsil in Bhandara on July 30 when one of the accused befriended her and allegedly raped her before leaving the spot. The victim was later taken to Lakhni police station, but when she was allowed to leave next morning, she was allegedly raped again by two other men at Kanhalmoh. On August 2, some passers-by found her lying unconscious and alerted Kardha police who got her admitted in hospital.

Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande said after the first incident of sexual assault, the woman was spotted by the police patil (local representative of police) and later taken to Lakhni police station.

“She spent the night in the police station, but she was neither taken to any shelter home nor was her family informed. Later she left the police station. Had the police taken appropriate action, she would not have faced such brutal assault later,” Kayande said.

Legislative Affairs minister Chandrakant Patil said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue after the Question Hour.

Demanding that the discussion be held immediately, opposition MLCs entered the Well of the house, leading to adjournment.

Senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse said the issue must be discussed on priority.

“No other issue can be as important as this one. The woman should get necessary help,” he said. Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said the victim should be treated free of cost and there should be a strong law to punish such crimes. Minister Patil later said the issue will be taken up for discussion next week. A police sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector have been suspended in connection with the incident, an official had said on Monday.

