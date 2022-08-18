Left Menu

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar offers prayers at Sabarimala

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday visited Sabarimala, his 26th pilgrimage, and the first as a minister, to the Lord Ayyappa temple here.The minister had arrived here on Wednesday evening and commenced his climb to the hill top shrine in the morning.Headng 4 my yearly prayers at Sabarimalai Temple -after 2 years of missing it due to COVID19.

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:28 IST
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar offers prayers at Sabarimala
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday visited Sabarimala, his 26th pilgrimage, and the first as a minister, to the Lord Ayyappa temple here.

The minister had arrived here on Wednesday evening and commenced his climb to the hill top shrine in the morning.

''Headng 4 my yearly prayers at #Sabarimalai Temple -after 2 years of missing it due to #COVID19. Startng wth my Irumudi Kettu ceremony in morning. This is my 26th yr of this annual tradtn for me! #Swamisharanam,'' he had tweeted on Wednesday.

He had also tweeted details and photographs of his journey from Bengaluru to Kochi by air and then from there by road to Pathanamthitta.

On Thursday, he tweeted photographs of his climb to the hill top shrine and his return after offering prayers.

''Climbing to #Sabarimala to hv my darshan wth Lord Ayyappa - tougher going tdy than previous years bcoz of recent heavy Viral Chest infection,'' he tweeted.

In the evening he returned to Delhi from Kochi by air.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022