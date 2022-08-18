Left Menu

BJP workers protest against Siddaramaiah's remark on Savarkar, Congress leader warns of action after regaining power

Confronted with backlash by BJP workers over his remark on VD Savarkar, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday warned the Bharatiya Janata Party stating that they will "teach them a lesson" after his party comes to power in the next Assembly elections.

ANI | Kodagu (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:58 IST
BJP workers protest against Siddaramaiah's remark on Savarkar, Congress leader warns of action after regaining power
Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Confronted with backlash by BJP workers over his remark on VD Savarkar, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday warned the Bharatiya Janata Party stating that they will "teach them a lesson" after his party comes to power in the next Assembly elections. Siddaramaiah visited the Madenadu, and Koyanadu areas of Kodagu where heavy rains had caused damage. He also interacted with the victims.

The Congress leader was confronted with protests by the BJP workers for his remarks on the poster row in Shivamogga. The workers hit the streets, chanted slogans against the former chief minister and displayed a black flag at General Thimmaiah's circle. Condemning the incident, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP hired people to protest against him.

"Adequate compensation has not been given in Kodagu. The DC office barrier is in poor condition, they protested against me because they don't want me to know the state of all these issues. Government is dead in Karnataka. That's why they paid money and brought people and shouted slogans," he said. "We will teach them a lesson once our government returns in the state," he added.

Earlier, addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Siddaramiah said, "Why did they put Savarakar's photo in a Muslim area and removed Tipu Sultan's portrait? BJP is doing double standard politics." "BJP has got jaundice. They are the ones who propagate lies. Savarkar's portrait was installed in a Muslim area in Shivamogga. I don't say that they must not put a portrait. However, they opted to put up Savarkar's portrait and removed Tipu Sultan's portrait," the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly said.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa accused minorities of sparking communal tension in Shivamogga. On August 16, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) entered into controversy by putting on display a painting of VD Savarkar at the Kempegowda Metro Station in Majestic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022